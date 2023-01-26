Dr. Michael Walls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Walls, MD
Dr. Michael Walls, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Jennings, Fayette Regional Health System and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 338-6666
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Cardiology13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 304, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 415-9009
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Rush Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic MOB Cardiology323 Conrad Harcourt Way, Rushville, IN 46173 Directions (765) 932-7536
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
- Fayette Regional Health System
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I were very pleased in every way with my initial appointment with Dr. Walls. He had carefully reviewed my chart before we met and was extremely kind and focused on my comments. Dr. Walls is an excellent listener and he responded with helpful advice and an initial plan to better assess my health issues. I have some new medications that I think will be very helpful and a test has been ordered to provide further information. I would recommend Dr. Walls to others for his professionalism, impressive knowledge and caring approach.
About Dr. Michael Walls, MD
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Walls has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walls has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.