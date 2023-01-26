Overview

Dr. Michael Walls, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Jennings, Fayette Regional Health System and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Walls works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Rushville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.