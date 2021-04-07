Dr. Michael Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Wang, MD
Dr. Michael Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
- 1 3730 Mt Diablo Blvd Ste 218, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (925) 283-8400
- 2 80 Grand Ave Ste 701, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 893-4318
-
3
Eye MD Laser and Surgery Center481 30th St, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
we under Dr Wang’s care for years, today, our assist-Emily, A+ Dr to be-Ms. Cory, OT-Dr Lin all were super & our most favorited Dr Wang, as always he’s kind, friendly & detailed 2, yea, we recommended anyone who is looking for a great facility to get eye cared.
About Dr. Michael Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1861424178
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Pinguecula, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
