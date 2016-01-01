Dr. Michael Wensley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wensley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wensley, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wensley, MD
Dr. Michael Wensley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Wensley works at
Dr. Wensley's Office Locations
-
1
Costa Mesa1503 S Coast Dr Ste 111, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (949) 467-9081
-
2
Vista Medical Partners A Professional Corp.1382 Valencia Ave Ste F, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (949) 467-9081
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wensley?
About Dr. Michael Wensley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841336740
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wensley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wensley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wensley works at
Dr. Wensley speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wensley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wensley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wensley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wensley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.