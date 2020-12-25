Dr. Michael Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yee, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and Kahuku Medical Center.
Dr. Yee works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiothoracic Associates of Hawaii LLC642 Ulukahiki St Ste 205, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-0765
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kahuku Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
Office is very efficiently run. Staff members are knowledgeable and competent, and quite capable and willing to respond to questions. The visit started on time and was well timed relative to my visit with Dr. Yee as I saw him within 5 minutes of doing the EKG and blood pressure check. Dr. Yee also responded squarely and knowledgeably to questions and was very patient in doing so.
About Dr. Michael Yee, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1710938675
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- American University of the Caribbean
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.