Overview of Dr. Michael Yi, MD

Dr. Michael Yi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Yi works at Dr. Michael Yi in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.