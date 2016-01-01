Overview of Dr. Michael Yin, MD

Dr. Michael Yin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hospital



Dr. Yin works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.