Overview of Dr. Michael Zervos, MD

Dr. Michael Zervos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Crete / School Of Health Sciences/ Division Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zervos works at NYU Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracoscopic Lobectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.