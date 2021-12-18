Dr. Michael Zervos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zervos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Zervos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Zervos, MD
Dr. Michael Zervos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Crete / School Of Health Sciences/ Division Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Zervos works at
Dr. Zervos' Office Locations
-
1
NYU Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates530 1st Ave Ste 9V, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7102
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zervos?
I cannot put it into words what doctor Zervos has done for me. He saved my son’s life who had only a 5% of surviving after as severe automobile accident which resulted in a pneumonectomy. Not only is he the best but he has compassion. May god bless him for everything he has done for my son.
About Dr. Michael Zervos, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek, Hindi and Spanish
- 1023003761
Education & Certifications
- University Of Crete / School Of Health Sciences/ Division Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zervos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zervos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zervos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zervos works at
Dr. Zervos has seen patients for Thoracoscopic Lobectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zervos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zervos speaks Greek, Hindi and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zervos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zervos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zervos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zervos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.