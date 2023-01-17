Dr. Michel Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Michel Taylor, MD
Dr. Michel Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Banner - University Medical Center South, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6300
-
2
StoneCrest300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 200, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 355-0533
-
3
Harding Place394 Harding Pl Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 834-4482
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
My situation was not complex. He still took the time to answer all of my questions, make recommendations, and was very patient as if I were going to have a surgical procedure. I am quite comfortable with Dr. Taylor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michel Taylor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, French
- 1144746777
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Queen's University, Kingston,Canada
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Limb Pain, Shoulder Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taylor speaks French.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.