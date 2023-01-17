See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Michel Taylor, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michel Taylor, MD

Dr. Michel Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Banner - University Medical Center South, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Centennial in Nashville, TN with other offices in Smyrna, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Shoulder Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

    Nashville
    2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 342-6300
    StoneCrest
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 200, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 355-0533
    Harding Place
    394 Harding Pl Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 834-4482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Banner - University Medical Center South
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Claw Toe
  View other providers who treat Gout
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2023
    My situation was not complex. He still took the time to answer all of my questions, make recommendations, and was very patient as if I were going to have a surgical procedure. I am quite comfortable with Dr. Taylor. Highly recommend.
    — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Michel Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1144746777
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    Residency
    • Queen's University, Kingston,Canada
    Medical Education
    • Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michel Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Limb Pain, Shoulder Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

