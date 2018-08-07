See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Low Moor, VA
Dr. Michele Ballou, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Low Moor, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michele Ballou, MD

Dr. Michele Ballou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany and Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. Ballou works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine and Orthopedics - Jackson River in Low Moor, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson River Surgical Specialists
    1 Arh Ln Ste 100, Low Moor, VA 24457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 685-1526
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    5.0
    Aug 07, 2018
    I recommend Dr. Ballou to anyone that wants a doctor that will set down with you and talk you about your health problems. She also takes time to answer your questions. She doesn't rush through the exam. I have had doctors in the past that were in the room less than 5 minutes and if you had questions you better trip them in order to slow them down leaving the room. The waiting time is a little longer than I like but in the end it is worth the wait.
    About Dr. Michele Ballou, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1730184789
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    • Internal Medicine
