Overview of Dr. Michele Boornazian, DO

Dr. Michele Boornazian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Boornazian works at Rose Tree Medical Associates in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.