Dr. Michele Gero, MD
Overview
Dr. Michele Gero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Aspire Direct Primary Care415 Commercial Ct, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 800-1630Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gero and her asst. are open, polite, a joy to interact with. She is the third primary care doctor I've visited in Venice. Though there was one other physician I did like, his office, scheduling, and staff were difficult. The other primary I saw with Gulf was so poor in performance and attitude, I could not wait to leave office. Aspire is a pleaseure
About Dr. Michele Gero, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gero.
