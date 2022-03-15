Dr. Michele Jacobson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Jacobson, DO
Overview of Dr. Michele Jacobson, DO
Dr. Michele Jacobson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
Main office911 Ligonier St Ste 205, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 532-2322
- 2 1225 S Main St Ste 301, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 532-2322
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 532-2322
- 4 100 Excela Health Dr Ste 302E, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 539-8581
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very great doctor, recommend her.
About Dr. Michele Jacobson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Uterine Prolapse and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.