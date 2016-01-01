Dr. Michele Van Hirtum-Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Hirtum-Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Van Hirtum-Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michele Van Hirtum-Das, MD
Dr. Michele Van Hirtum-Das, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Hirtum-Das' Office Locations
- 1 4650 W Sunset Blvd 82, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2471
- 2 3701 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Directions (323) 660-2450
-
3
CHLA Division of Neurology Encino5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 121, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 788-3061
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michele Van Hirtum-Das, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972605772
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy
