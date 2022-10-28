Overview

Dr. Michelle Brandhorst, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Brandhorst works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Davis Highway in Pensacola, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.