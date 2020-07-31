Dr. Curro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Curro, DO
Overview of Dr. Michelle Curro, DO
Dr. Michelle Curro, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmingville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Curro's Office Locations
Quantum Cardiovascular Services400 Horseblock Rd Ste H, Farmingville, NY 11738 Directions (631) 233-9490
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and staff. Spent a lot of time adjusting my meds and coming up with a long term plan.
About Dr. Michelle Curro, DO
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1932467966
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Curro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Curro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.