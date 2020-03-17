Overview of Dr. Michelle De Vera, MD

Dr. Michelle De Vera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. De Vera works at Professionals in Women's Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.