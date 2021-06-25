Overview

Dr. Michelle Jackson, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Jackson works at Capital Women's Care in Oceanside, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.