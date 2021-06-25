Dr. Michelle Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Jackson, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County, INC9850 Genesee Ave Ste 530, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-0677
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County - Encinitas1200 Garden View Rd Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-1311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Tri-city Medical Center
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is the first doctor who was able to have me sit through a laser procedure. I am a fan of Dr. Jackson! I highly recommend Dr.Michelle Jackson for your dermatology needs.
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- UCSD
- University of Alabama
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Emory University
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
220 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.