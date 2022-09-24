Overview

Dr. Michelle Mendez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.



Dr. Mendez works at Jacksonville Beach Intracoastal in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.