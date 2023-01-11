Overview

Dr. Michelle Orr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with Kansas University Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism



Dr. Orr works at Meritas Health Endocrinology in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.