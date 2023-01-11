Dr. Michelle Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Orr, MD
Dr. Michelle Orr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They completed their fellowship with Kansas University Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism
Meritas Health Endocrinology9411 N Oak Trfy Ste 205, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Fairly recently, I had my first appointment with Dr. Orr. After seeing some of the reviews on here, I was a bit wary of how my meeting would be. I was pleasantly surprised by Dr. Orr and her careful evaluation of my ongoing diabetes management. She took extra time to walk through various trends seen in my blood sugar, and explain issues with my ongoing treatment regimen. It’s been a long time since anybody has taken the time to review such information with me in depth. Additionally, while I am no expert at managing my own care, I do think of myself as motivated. Dr. Orr was able to offer feedback in a professional and appropriate manner, while recognizing the strengths of what I have done right (without the harsh critiques that can be so common in management of chronic illness). I wanted to leave a positive review, after seeing some of the others on here. Of course, everybody has their own experiences, but I felt it was worth reporting a positive one! Thank you Dr. Orr!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1598769291
- Kansas University Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Orr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.