Dr. Michelle Palazzo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Palazzo, MD

Dr. Michelle Palazzo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Palazzo works at Kleinert Kutz Surgery Center LLC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palazzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kleinert Kutz Surgery Center LLC
    3605 Northgate Ct Ste 101, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 944-4263
  2. 2
    Phillip J. Feitelson M.d. Psc
    225 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 561-4263
  3. 3
    3900 Kresge Way Ste 43, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 562-0333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 25, 2019
    Dr. Palazzo is an excellent, world-class doctor. She is very smart, and she has done two different surgical fellowships in addition to her medical school and residency. This means that she is sub-specialized in two different areas of delicate microsurgery. She really cares about me and my surgical outcome. She takes her time to get all the details right, before, during and after surgery. Her staff is awesome, and they all go above and beyond to explain and re-explain everything. After my recent surgery, I have a nurse who texts me everyday to check in on me, and I can call or text her anytime 24/7 if I have any worries or problems. Everything was super-organized before my surgery. They gave me instructions, prescriptions, and a shopping list of what I would need afterwards so that I would be prepared for when I got home afterwards. I have had an excellent experience with Dr. Palazzo, and I appreciate the doctor and nurses who recommended her to me.
    About Dr. Michelle Palazzo, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922008747
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Palazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palazzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palazzo has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Palazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palazzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

