Overview of Dr. Mickey Syrquin, DO

Dr. Mickey Syrquin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from Univ Of Health Sci-Osteo and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Syrquin works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.