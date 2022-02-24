Overview

Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. De La Garza works at Comprehensive Pain Management Partners in Tampa, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL, Dade City, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.