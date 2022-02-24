See All Anesthesiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (36)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. De La Garza works at Comprehensive Pain Management Partners in Tampa, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL, Dade City, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Pain Management Partners
    12780 Race Track Rd Ste 425, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 262-1117
  2. 2
    Florida Pain and Rehabilitation Center
    1910 SW 18th Ct Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 629-7011
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Spine & Sport Injury Rehab LLC
    14028 5th St Ste A, Dade City, FL 33525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 567-2700
  4. 4
    Comprehensive Pain Management Partners Llp
    5413 George St, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 846-7618

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. De La Garza?

    Feb 24, 2022
    Doctor de la Garza is great! He spends all the time I need to answer my questions and give me good advice, correct medicines, and the office help is wonderful.
    Bil Sidwell — Feb 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De La Garza to family and friends

    Dr. De La Garza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. De La Garza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD.

    About Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669437869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Miguel De La Garza, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.