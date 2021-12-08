Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD
Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Delgado works at
Dr. Delgado's Office Locations
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital170 N Country Rd Ste 3, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-3122
John T Mather Memorial Hospital PSY125 Oakland Ave Ste 303, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-3122
John T Mather Memorial Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 473-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Delgado has been excellent. He has been treating me for about three years now.
About Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649237249
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
