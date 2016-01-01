Overview

Dr. Miguel Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Community Care Family Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Halfmoon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.