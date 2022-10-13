See All Ophthalmologists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD

Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD

Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Lugo works at MIGUEL LUGO, MD in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lugo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miguel Lugo, MD
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 223, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 260-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104833854
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lugo works at MIGUEL LUGO, MD in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lugo’s profile.

    Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

