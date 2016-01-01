Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD
Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
East Los Angeles Cardiology Medical Group Inc.1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 261-0108
Charles R. Vaughn DO A Medical Corporation1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 261-0108
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417972480
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
