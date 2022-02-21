Overview of Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD

Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS|Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - New York, NY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Mercado works at Texas Urology Specialists in Tomball, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.