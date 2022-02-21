Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD
Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS|Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - New York, NY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Mercado works at
Dr. Mercado's Office Locations
-
1
Tomball506 Graham Dr Ste 150, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 606-3127MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Urology Specialists - The Woodlands17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 305 Bldg 2, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 805-3624
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mercado?
Dr. Mercado was very personable and thorough during my visit. I can highly recommend him.
About Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1700102704
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine &amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS|Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - New York, NY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercado works at
Dr. Mercado has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.