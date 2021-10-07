Overview of Dr. Miguel Tirado, MD

Dr. Miguel Tirado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Tirado works at Richmond Primary Care in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.