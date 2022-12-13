Dr. Mihye Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihye Choi, MD
Dr. Mihye Choi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Kcny Plastic Surgery LLC305 E 47th St Rm 1A, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 355-5779
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Choi did an outstanding job with my breast reduction, liposuction and abdominoplasty. My breasts are now lifted and youthful looking and she got the size I wanted EXACTLY right. Pain was minimal compared to what I expected going in (by day 5 I no longer needed any pain medicine- not even acetaminophen!) I take surgery very seriously so I went on a total of 7 different plastic surgery consultations before finally deciding on Dr. Choi. I am so glad I made this decision and I am beyond grateful!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
- NYU MC
- Harvard-Beth Israel Hosp
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.