Dr. Mikael Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mikael Jacobson, MD
Dr. Mikael Jacobson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital8026 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-8229
- 2 8407 Bandera Rd Ste 103448, San Antonio, TX 78250 Directions (210) 990-1142
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mikael Jacobson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356364384
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.