Overview of Dr. Mikael Jacobson, MD

Dr. Mikael Jacobson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jacobson works at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.