Overview of Dr. Mike Nguyen, MD

Dr. Mike Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at USC Institute Of Urology in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.