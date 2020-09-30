Overview

Dr. Mikhail Torosoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Military Med Acad and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Torosoff works at University Of Cardiology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.