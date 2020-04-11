Dr. Mill Etienne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etienne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mill Etienne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mill Etienne, MD
Dr. Mill Etienne, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Helen Hayes Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etienne's Office Locations
- 1 100 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-8808
Phrygreen Medical Equipment Inc60 Dutch Hill Rd, Orangeburg, NY 10962 Directions (845) 777-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Helen Hayes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had migraines my whole life and have seen many doctors. He is the first to actually name and identify the type of migraines that I have. He prescribed the right medication and it completely changed my life. To live almost pain free is a gift that Dr. Etienne has given me.
About Dr. Mill Etienne, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720008907
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
