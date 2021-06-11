Overview

Dr. Milla Stelman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Stelman works at Primed Family Practice in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.