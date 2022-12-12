Overview

Dr. Min Kang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elgin, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.



Dr. Kang works at MUSC Health Primary Care Elgin in Elgin, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.