Dr. Mindy Powell, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center.
Foothills Dermatology & Facial Plastic Surgery7418 N LA CHOLLA BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 731-1110Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Friends highly recommended Dr Powell and I'm so thankful they did! Her entire staff was very efficient, knowledgeable and friendly. I went in for an annual skin check but got far more than that! She patiently explains everything and I felt completely at ease. As with my friends, I definitely recommend her!
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French
- 1083606305
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Dermatology
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Hair Loss, Folliculitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Powell speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
