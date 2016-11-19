Overview of Dr. Minetta Liu, MD

Dr. Minetta Liu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Liu works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.