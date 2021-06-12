Dr. Xu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ming-Ming Xu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ming-Ming Xu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Xu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xu?
A communicator. She answered my questions and addressed my concerns. Put me at ease before and after the procedure. She’s obviously smart and credentialed. Her team is top notch. For an HMO , my experience at Kaiser gastroenterology West LA was far beyond expectation.
About Dr. Ming-Ming Xu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1578704714
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.