Los Angeles has a well-rounded healthcare landscape with many quality options. Topping the U.S. News rankings for hospital systems in Los Angeles and California is the UCLA Medical Center. Los Angeles also has one of the largest integrated VA healthcare systems. Public health services include Martin Luther King, Jr., Center of Public Health. It offers immunizations, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, and more.
One of the nation’s top healthcare facilities is UCLA Medical Center. It ranks #3 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, and is nationally ranked in 14 adult specialties and 6 children’s specialties, including:
Offering some of the best children’s care in the country is Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, ranked #5 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll for 2 consecutive years. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: