Dr. Theodore Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedars Sinai Med Grp Endcrnlgy8536 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
I came to Dr. Stein with acid re-flux and heart burn that had been getting really bad despite daily PPI (Omeprazole) and constant antacid consumption. I was truly worried and wanted to be scoped ASAP. He comforted me and changed my medication to Pantoprazole and I feel 5X better and am not worried any more. I've had many very fine Gastroenterologists over the years and although I have only seen Dr. Stien once, I would say that he is excellent.
About Dr. Theodore Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1184636300
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.