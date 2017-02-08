Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurudu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD
Overview
Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Gurudu works at
Locations
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care
About Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
