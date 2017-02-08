Overview

Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Gurudu works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.