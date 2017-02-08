See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Gurudu works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colon Cancer Screening
pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colon Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 08, 2017
    Excellent care
    Scottsdale, AZ — Feb 08, 2017
    About Dr. Suryakanth Gurudu, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699757435
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

