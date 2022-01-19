Dr. Basseri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Basseri, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Basseri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Basseri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Graham M. Woolf M.d. Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 1015E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basseri?
Dr. Basseri and the grace of God saved my life! I struggled fighting a horrible digestive infection for over 6 months getting NOWHERE with three different GI doctors. I searched the internet and found him on my own. I booked an appointment, we had to drive three hours one way to meet with him. He was very kind, understanding, and immediately recommended a life saving treatment for me, and his office scheduled me quickly for the procedure! I was stressed out, very sick, anxious, in lots of pain due to sciatica issues. He was very understanding and attentive, I called him in the middle of the night and he did call me back to discuss. He has been easily accessible, and he has helped me via email numerous times when I had issues come up and needed advice, recommendations and/or medical treatment so that I didn't have to make the long six hour round trip drive to his office. He is a doctor who is always there for his patients. I am blessed to have found him and the life saving proc
About Dr. Benjamin Basseri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1801059647
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles, Fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology
- University of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basseri accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basseri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basseri works at
Dr. Basseri has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basseri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basseri speaks Persian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Basseri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basseri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basseri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basseri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.