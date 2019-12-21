Overview of Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD

Dr. Minh Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. Nguyen works at Christus Spohn Medical Group Coastal Bend Family in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.