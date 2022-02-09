See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Overland Park, KS
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Dr. Mini Abraham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Abraham works at Blue Valley Endocrinology in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Blue Valley Endocrinolgy
    10000 College Blvd Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lee's Summit Medical Center
  Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypoglycemia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 09, 2022
    Very thorough. Dr Abraham is so attentive , actively listens and responds with sound medical advice.
    Sandi — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Mini Abraham, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1023002565
    Education & Certifications

    Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Med Coll Kottayam
    Kottayam Medical College Mahatma Gandhi University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mini Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham works at Blue Valley Endocrinology in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Abraham's profile.

    Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

