Overview

Dr. Mini Abraham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Blue Valley Endocrinology in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.