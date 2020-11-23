Overview of Dr. Mir Ali, MD

Dr. Mir Ali, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Medina Hospital in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.