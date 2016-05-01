Dr. Mirac Ince, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirac Ince, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mirac Ince, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Iowa City, IA.

Locations
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ince is a compassionate professional who will do anything he can to treat you while encouraging you to take responsibility for your own wellness. I though of him today and found this site while looking up his contact information. I realized I need to thank him for his care over the years. He saved my life and that of my unborn son while treating my chron's disease. If you need GI treatment and are able to be is patient you are truly fortunate. Thanks to his guidance I am 4 1/2 years in remis
About Dr. Mirac Ince, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German
- 1285844217
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ince has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ince accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ince has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Crohn's Disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ince speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ince. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ince.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.