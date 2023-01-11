Overview

Dr. Miral Grandhi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Grandhi works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.