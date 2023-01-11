Dr. Miral Grandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miral Grandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miral Grandhi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Grandhi works at
Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (248) 551-0360Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grandhi is the BEST doctor I have ever had. She is compassionate, patient and treats you as if you are her family. She is everything you would want in a doctor: knowledgeable, professional, excellent bedside manner, prioritizes her patient, and thorough. From my diagnosis to post surgery she was quick to respond to questions and make you feel at ease. I had a tumor on my pancreas and she consulted other physicians to ensure that I would have the best in class care. She spoke with me many times to make me feel comfortable about surgery. Could not recommend her enough. I am so grateful that she was my provider.
About Dr. Miral Grandhi, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus
- University of Colorado Health Sci Center
- Indiana University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
