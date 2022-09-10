Dr. Mirela Andrei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirela Andrei, MD
Overview of Dr. Mirela Andrei, MD
Dr. Mirela Andrei, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Andrei works at
Dr. Andrei's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Cancer Centers North Spokane6001 N Mayfair St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (855) 786-6482Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Summit Cancer Centers Spokane Valley13424 E Mission Ave Ste A, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (855) 786-6482
Hospital Affiliations
- Benewah Community Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Whitman Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrei?
Very well. Caring and listened to my questions. Answered professionally.
About Dr. Mirela Andrei, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578875225
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Rochester General Hospital
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrei accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrei works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.