Dr. Mitchell Austin, MD
Overview of Dr. Mitchell Austin, MD
Dr. Mitchell Austin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nevada School of Medicine Program and is affiliated with Altru Hospital.
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
Edward B Kampsen MD2835 W De Leon St Ste 202, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 877-2685
Hospital Affiliations
- Altru Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen many ENT's in my lifetime trying to figure out why I couldn't breathe. Dr. Austin was the ONLY ENT who found the issue and did so in my first few minutes in his office. He did the 3 surgeries I needed in less than 30 minutes and I was feeling better within days. He is knowledgeable, friendly, caring, and gentle. He explains the process and makes it his goal to get you better. I HIGHLY recommend him. My family of 5 sees him. He treats adults and children and does a fantastic job with both.
About Dr. Mitchell Austin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639288749
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- U Ala
- University of Nevada School of Medicine Program
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.