Overview of Dr. Mitchell Austin, MD

Dr. Mitchell Austin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nevada School of Medicine Program and is affiliated with Altru Hospital.



Dr. Austin works at Edward Kampsen MD PA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.