Dr. Mitchell Jacocks, MD
Dr. Mitchell Jacocks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 744-4900
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 3002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 744-4900
- Lexington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Jacocks us very caring and listen to you and takes time to explain things. He is o eof the nicest Dr I have ever had . One thing that I love is before my procedure he asked if he could say a prayer with us and he prayed a beautiful prayer which relaxed me and gave me peace.
About Dr. Mitchell Jacocks, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Jacocks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacocks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacocks has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacocks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacocks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacocks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacocks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacocks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.